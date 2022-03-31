BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Emergency Management (CCEM) said it is always best to be prepared for hurricane season.

Tom Hushen with the CCEM said flooding is always a concern for the community. He said the easiest way for you to find out if your home is in a flood-prone area is by checking your address on fema.gov.

In addition, the emergency management team is putting together a hurricane festival in May to help inform the community.

“We are going to put on a hurricane festival that will be here in the city of Brownsville, and we are going to show you all of the equipment that we have, and it kicks off hurricane season,” he said.

As for reporting flood damage, the Texas department of emergency management’s iSTAT app is what people are encouraged to use.

Hushen said the iSTAT app has been talked about to the community but some people may not be aware of it or do not use it.

“If you don’t report it we don’t know and That’s the importance of this app is it gives everybody the opportunity to report the damage whether It be minor or major,” said Hushen.

Hushen says the more reports that are revived below them determine whether they will receive help from FEMA.

According to Hushen it is important for the community to spread awareness about preparedness and the usage of the ISTAT app.

If there are any questions or concerns about preparedness, Hushen encourages you to reach out and participate in their upcoming hurricane preparedness discussions.