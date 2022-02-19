CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The upcoming general election in November includes Cameron County judicial candidates.

The candidates on the ballot are current Cameron County judge and attorney, Eddie Treviño Jr., and former Cameron County judge and certified public accountant, Carlos Cascos.

The candidates are not in the upcoming primary election because there is only one Republican and Democrat in the running.

“There’s still a lot left to do. I’m proud of the work that especially the commissioner’s court has done,” said judge Treviño.

Judge Treviño is seeking reelection on the democratic ticket and said with the pandemic happening during his term, his work speaks for itself.

“I along with the commissioner’s court have proven my commitment and dedication to the people of Cameron County to make sure that in the toughest of times, we were making the decisions that literally affected life and death and everything that I’ve done has always been with the community in mind,” he said.

He explained the importance of continuing to work with the community, state, and federal leaders.

“Whether it’s working on economic development projects with Brownsville or with Harlingen or with the Island or even with the smaller communities, addressing some of their infrastructure trying to help them with regards to roads and transportation and now working with the drainage district to try to assist and work on short- and long-term plans for drainage and flood control,” he said.

Republican candidate, Carlos Cascos is a former Cameron County judge, Secretary of State, county commissioner, and Department of Public Safety commissioner.

“One of the attributes that I bring to the table, number one is that of non-partisanship, even though I am running as a republican,” said Cascos.

He said he believes in small government, low taxes, and letting businesses flourish.

Cascos said it’s back to basics with him.

“My theme is going to be that of sound public policy, fiscal transparency, accountability, and accessibility is something that I’ve always prided myself with,” he said.

He said he ensures to return calls, emails, and texts as he did when he held his previous positions.

Casco explained that it is important to address infrastructure concerns.

“Everything from addressing drainage, flooding, to potholes. Those things are important to many folks. One of the priorities has to be working with the municipalities or working with the drainage districts, with the irrigation districts, working with school districts,” Cascos said.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.