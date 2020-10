BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced the wearing of the color Pink on Fridays.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in Cameron County, the judge’s news released said they have established the October Awareness Campaign of “On Fridays We Wear Pink” in support and to spread awareness.

The judges office invites the public to be part of their campaign and wear pink on Fridays.