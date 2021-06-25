Cameron County Judge Treviño to seek re-election

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño announced that he will see reelection for next term.

“Let’s face it – 2020/2021 has been tough. The challenges we faced have taken their toll on our County, and all of you. I have always believed that: ‘What hurts us today, makes us stronger tomorrow.’ And we will be stronger! We must keep looking forward so that we are prepared to meet the challenges of the future. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino

Treviño stated in a press release that in his next term he will focus on improving infrastructure, emergency services, law enforcement, and new job opportunities.

No other candidates have announced their campaign for Cameron County judge.