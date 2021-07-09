Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration amidst severe flooding

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino signed and declared the county an area of disaster following the weeks’ severe flooding.

The Rio Grande Valley will remain under a Flash Flood Watch advisory until 7 p.m. Friday.

Cameron County “is classified as a high risk of excessive rainfall which can lead low-lying and flood-prone areas…to receive additional flooding and saturation,” according to the press release.

The disaster declaration will be in effect for seven days, and will only be renewed by the Commissioners’ Court of Cameron County.