CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release.

The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and property.

Residents are encouraged to follow water conservation efforts, advisories and notices as ordered by the city they reside in.

The disaster declaration is in effect until further notice.