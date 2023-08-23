CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño ordered the reopening of five county beach accesses.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Treviño said the following beach accesses are open to the public following their closure due to the threat of severe weather on earlier this week:

Beach Access No. 3

Beach Access No. 4

Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

Beach Access No. 6

Boca Chica Beach

The county asks that all beach goers be cautious when visiting the accesses and head the advice of lifeguards as well as the Flag Advisory System Signage.