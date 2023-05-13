LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. declared a state of local disaster for Laguna Heights on May 13 due to the severe weather from Saturday’s tornado.

Judge Treviño’s disaster order said there is a significant threat to the health and public safety of the community and will authorize the coming and going of the public from the Laguna Heights area.

Any violation of this order, according to Judge Treviño, will be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or $1,000 if previously convicted of an offense under this section.

In addition, the judge will issue a curfew for anyone under the age of 17 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from sunset May 13 through sunrise May 16 as long as the order is in effect.