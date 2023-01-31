CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say.

Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility.

On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the Old County Jail in reference to narcotics and contraband found inside a jail cell.

Upon further searching the jail cell, a jailor noticed that the air-conditioning unit had been tampered with, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities found a plastic bag and a white envelope with a string attached in the air-conditioning unit.

There they found a black cell phone, three vape pens, a USB charger and six small clear plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance, authorities said.

On Monday, Limon admitted to deputies that he had helped smuggle the substances and contraband into the jail, the sheriff’s office stated, adding that de said he was paid between $200 and $300 to deliver packages to several inmates.

He said one of the packages contained cocaine, authorities stated.

When investigators searched Limon’s phone they found several incriminating text messages where he arranged to smuggle contraband and get paid by a woman, the sheriff’s office stated.

Limon confessed to smuggling all of the items found on Nov. 8, according to the release. He said he received $2,000 for smuggling, the sheriff’s office stated.

Limon was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.