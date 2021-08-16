Cameron County provides guidance for schools to limit spread of COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. President Joe Biden has called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona, praising them for doing what he called “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have issued an order providing guidelines to help schools limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the order, Cameron County Health Authority provides details on how schools can prevent the spread and what actions they should take if cases surface.

The order also mentions a mask mandate for all area schools. However, the order states it is “pending the outcome of legal challenges” to masks mandates in other Texas counties. “As soon as they determine it is legally permissible to do so,” schools will require and enforce face masks regardless of vaccination status.

“As the public health authority for Cameron County, I am gonna be issuing guidance today, hoping to direct our school on how to continue to keep our students safe and keep them in school doing face-to-face learning and minimize the risk that they acquire COVID-19 in school,” said Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo during a press conference held Monday morning.

The order will be in effect for no less than nine weeks.

“We have been mindful of trying to come up with a way to provide some guidance and some authority in regards to the mask mandate…hopefully we will avoid litigation but we’ll provide the protection and also the mandate for those school districts that want to participate,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño during the press conference.

Monday, Cameron County also gave details for their vaccine incentive program, which would give $50 gift cards to school-aged children.

Hidalgo County and Starr County have also issued masks mandates for area schools.