Cameron County issues burn ban, fire risk increases in RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Thanks to the weather freeze and drought in the Rio Grande Valley, grass fires have increased in the past month.

On Tuesday, Cameron County commissioners approved a burn ban that will go into effect Tuesday, March 16.

Burn bans are put into effect when “drought conditions exist.. to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning for public safety,” according to Texas A&M Forest Service’s website.

The Rio Grande Valley except the coast, will be under a Fire Weather Warning on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring very dry air into the RGV turning the wildfire hazard worse.

Cameron County’s burn ban will be lifted on June 13. Starr and Willacy counties also have a burn ban in effect.