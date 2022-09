BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and county commissioners invite the public to a 9/11 observance ceremony.

The judge’s media release said the commemorative ceremony will be held at the Oscar Dancy Building, County Courthouse steps at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 located at 1100 E. Monroe St.

Visitor parking will be available along the intersection of 11th and Monroe Street. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Dancy building.