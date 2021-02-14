Closing or Delays

Cameron County international bridges delaying open time on Monday

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Due to inclement weather, two international bridges in Cameron County will open at a delayed time on Monday.

According to a release, the Veterans International Bridge at Los Tomates and the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios will begin operations at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

The bridges typically open for traffic at 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, the bridges will open at their normal hours.

The Gateway International Bridge is open 24 hours and will continue to operate its scheduled time.

Anyone with questions can call the Cameron County International Bridge System at (956) 574-8771.

