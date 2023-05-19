LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County prisoners are helping aid in the recovery efforts for those affected by the tornado that hit Laguna Heights last weekend.

At 4 a.m. on May 13, an EF1 tornado made landfall in the community causing major devastation and killing one person.

The county’s Prisoners at Work program has been assisting in the cleanup efforts following the destruction.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the PAW program has partnered with local authorities so that the inmates can help work to restore and rebuild the community.

“The PAW program not only provides prisoners with valuable skills and a sense of purpose but also enables them to make a positive impact on the community,” a post from Garza stated. “Their hard work and commitment to service exemplify the potential for rehabilitation and the power of second chances.”