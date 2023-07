CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate at Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center died Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office say a 63-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell and was later pronounced dead.

The inmate’s name has not been released and there is no foul play suspected.

