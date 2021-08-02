Cameron County hosts vaccine clinic at Brownsville flea market

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, including confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

In efforts to combat the spread of the virus, Cameron County Public Health conducted their sixth vaccine clinic at the 77 Flea Market in Brownsville.

“We decided to target different communities including colonia areas, rural areas, and of course one of these areas was the flea market,” said Cameron County Public Health Assistant Health Administrator, Claudia Soto.

She explained that a lot of the people that visit these clinics do not have transportation or time during the week to visit a clinic and this clinic allows them to get their vaccine on the weekend.

Soto said she hopes for higher vaccine numbers now that the Delta variant is confirmed in the county.

Families shopping and eating at the flea market took advantage of their time to stop by booth 1033 for their vaccine.

“He is concerned about the new variant, that’s the main reason, and it’s just for the protection, just so that he is protected from the new variant,” said Brownsville resident, Jennifer Saldaña, as she explains her father’s reason for getting the vaccine at the vaccine clinic.

Visitors of the 77 Flea Market had the opportunity to get a dose of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making their trip to the flea market, an opportunity to protect their health.

“It’s something that I should be doing earlier, but now I decided to do it,” said Brownsville resident, Ricardo Hernandez.

He said after getting his dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine he feels secure and will have more chances of not getting the virus.

Soto encourages the community to check their Facebook page for upcoming clinics and additional information.