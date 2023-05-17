LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Cameron County Emergency Management office along with many other entities have teamed up and hosted a resource center for storm victims.

Several families in Laguna Heights, Port Isabel, and surrounding areas are doing the best they can to seek assistance from the tornado that happened over the weekend and the destruction.

County leaders are stepping in to help along with nonprofits while assessing damages.

“We do have a good 40 families that are essentially homeless,” Assistant EMC Cameron County Rolando Casas said.

At the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, storm victims came in seeking assistance after many lost everything.

“Total destruction of that EF-1 tornado that hit Laguna Heights that tornado was only down for 2 minutes, but it was a very long 2 minutes for these families and a lot of them did lose everything,” Rolando Casas said.

“It’s very difficult for me right now,” Susanne Yepez said.

Laguna Heights homeowner Susanne Yepez is a single mother of two and says her home was destroyed.

“The roof was down in both of the bedrooms of both my son’s room, the roof was down and in my other son’s room the roof was down the glass was shattered and they’re very devastated,” Yepez said.

“We’re giving them tarps we’re giving them cleanup kits we’re giving them shovels and rakes, gloves anything that they might need to start the recovery process,” American Red Cross representative Vanessa Valdez said.

Susanne says she will continue seeking help and will take moments one day at a time.

“Then later on today I’ll pick up my children from school and then maybe we can go by the house and clean some more but it’s just busy picking up all the pieces now,” Yepez said.

County leaders say there is good news.

Utilities such as lights, water, and gas have all been turned back on and Cameron County leaders are also stressing that if you still have damages you can report that by using the severe weather storm damage self-reporting link.