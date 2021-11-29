Cameron County hosting inaugural tree lighting festival in South Padre Island

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A festival complete with national music acts, a skating rink, food trucks, and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set to take place in South Padre Island.

Cameron County will host its inaugural tree lighting festival on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Cameron County Ampitheater inside Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. during the festival. Other attractions present at the festival will be a skating rink, fireworks, food trucks, and more.

Live music will also be at the festival, with Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo headlining the event. Hotel California, a tribute band to the Eagles, and other local acts will also play at the festival.

“We are very excited to announce our first annual giant Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festival where we will celebrate the holiday spirit together and have a great time,” said Eddie Treviño, Jr., Cameron County Judge. “On behalf of the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, we invite everyone to enjoy the music, food & snow.”

Tickets for the event can be found here.