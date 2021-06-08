Cameron County gives Republic Services 30 days to catch-up on brush pick-up

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County commissioners addressed Republic Service’s delay on brush and bulk pick up and have decided that they have breached their current contract on Tuesday.

“We’ve had complaints from individuals who’ve said their brush hasn’t been picked up for weeks or months at a time and that’s just not acceptable,” said Eddie Trevino Jr., the judge for Cameron County.

According to section 20.01 of the contract between Cameron County residents and Republic Services, they are required to pick up 10 cubic yards of brush and bulk monthly, but some residents said it has been months since brush has been picked up.

“We’re disappointed that it’s gotten to this point because we’ve tried to work with them—with Republic—and make them aware of the issues that the public has made us aware of and they need to address it!” said Trevino.

After more than a decade of contracting with Republic, commissioner David Garza of the county’s precinct 3 read the resolution publicly.

“And whereas Cameron County is hereby placing republic services on written notice that they have a material breach because of the lack of brush collection on timely matter on a monthly basis that is required in the contract with Cameron County.” David A. Garza, Precinct 3 of Cameron County

Though Republic Service has neglected to pick up brush, Trevino said that it is up to the customer and Republic Services to decide if a refund is possible.

“That’s obviously between the individual person or customer and Republic,” said Trevino. “But that’s something that will probably be brought up because it’s been asked from our end, but the county is just kind of the intermediary,” said Trevino.

When KVEO asked Trevino why Republic Services have been behind on pick up, Republic’s response is that they are experiencing more brush than usual.

“They provided us some information that supposedly—and I haven’t had time to verify this yet—but that the amount brush pick-up is actually more subsequent to the hurricane we had last summer,” said Trevino.

Now, Cameron County is giving Republic 30 days to catch up on brush pick up before they renegotiate their contract, or possibly terminate it.

“We have to give them the opportunity to try to address and fix these issues that everyone has made us aware of and that we’re aware of,” said Trevino.

Though KVEO requested an answer from Republic Services regarding the matter they declined an interview and issued the following statement: