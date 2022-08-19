CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today.

Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283.

The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 130 probable reports based on antigen testing and one self-report from an at-home testing kit.

As of today, 82.9% of the Cameron County population six months and older is fully vaccinated. Of those, 99.99% has received at least one dose. In addition, 93.88% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.