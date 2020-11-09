Cameron County extends order requiring limitation of gatherings, curfews

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced Monday that he signed an amended emergency management order that includes the continued limitation of gatherings, facial coverings and curfews.

The order will take effect Tuesday Nov. 10 and will remain in place until Dec. 2, unless extended or modified.

The order says all people 10 years or older shall wear a face mask covering their nose and moth when in a public place.

All people 17 years or younger must abide to a 10 p.m. 6 a.m. curfew. Unless they are seeking medical attention or engaged in essential travels.

No person 18 year old or older should be outside their homes from midnight through 5 a.m.

To read the complete order, click here.

