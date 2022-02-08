CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FEMA testing site in Cameron County will be extended for an additional two weeks.

The COVID-19 PCR testing site is hosted by FEMA, in partnership with the City of Brownsville’s Office of Emergency Management, TDEM and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The testing site is located at the Brownsville Sports Park (1000 Sports Park Blvd.)

It was confirmed by officials that the site will be extended for two more weeks. The site, which began testing on Jan. 19, was originally scheduled to continue for 21 days and end on Monday, Feb 8.

Those who need a COVID-19 test are asked to register with the following QR code or visit the following link.

The site is available to those with an appointment and confirmation. Residents are asked to bring a voucher/confirmation on the day of their test.