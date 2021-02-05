Cameron County extends emergency order limiting gatherings, bar closures

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County has extended an emergency order to continue limiting gatherings and bar closures.

The order which extends the Twelfth Amended Emergency Management Order Including Bar Closures and Limitations on gatherings will be in effect starting Feb. 5, 2021, and will remain in effect until March 5.

In accordance with an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all restaurants in Cameron County remain at 50% capacity and all bars and similar establishments remain closed until the TSA has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is at 15% or less, said a release.

The extension which was first issued on Jan. 8, 2021.

