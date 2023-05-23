CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has extended the declaration of disaster for the severe weather that affected Laguna Heights earlier this month.

On May 13, the community was hit by an EF1 tornado that made landfall and killed one man.

On Saturday, Treviño extended the emergency management order due to a continuous need to help those who lost their homes and businesses in the story.

Trevino said in order to keep others from exploiting the victims, he is making it mandatory that anyone raising money for them must register in writing with Cameron County Management Services, located at 964 E. Harrison St., 2nd Floor, in Brownsville.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, authorities have been made aware of schemes that are taking place to exploit the situation in Laguna Heights.

“We had received several complaints at the office, people that had bought, you know, benefit tickets, for example, a chicken benefit ticket, and were going to pick up the plates and there was nothing there,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

Trevino’s proclamation declares that the county must take these measures to “protect the health and safety of the public and minimize the opportunity for exploitation.