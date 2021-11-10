Cameron County extends age group for $50 vaccine incentive

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Public Health Department has extended their age group to now include ages 5 to 11 for their $50 vaccine incentive.

All individuals who visit any Cameron County Public Health Clinics can collect a $50 Visa gift card after vaccinating their child with the first COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the incentive now applies to those between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old, that receive the vaccine between August 10 and December 31.

To be able to receive the incentive, the children must attend a school in Cameron County, must have a valid school ID, and must have a legal guardian or parent present.

To pick up the $50 incentive, parents can go after the 48 hours to a county clinic and provide the students’ information with proof that the student is in school in Cameron County. Officials at the clinic will then look up the name on the state registry, if the name appears parents will be given the gift card.

The gift card is given to those individuals as a token of appreciation for vaccinating their children.

The incentive does not apply to those who are already vaccinated or those that are only pending a second dose.