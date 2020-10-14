Cameron County evaluating whether to reopen bars, no decision yet

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Wednesday is the first day that bars are allowed to reopen in Texas through permission from county judges.

According to a release, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño is currently evaluating the situation with health officials and local leaders to see what the best move is.

With no decision as of now, bars will remain closed across the county.

On October 7, Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity in areas with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

Hidalgo County chose not to open bars right away in their county, deeming the move as “too risky.”

