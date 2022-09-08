CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County announces the budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year will include cost of living adjustments to all county employees while continuing at the existing tax rate.

“Despite having budget constraints this fiscal year, we are excited to announce that our county employees will receive a cost of living adjustment beginning in October,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr said.

The 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget begins on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved a $2.5 million designation for employee cost of living adjustments which will increase a Cameron County employee’s salary based on their annual income.

Cameron County employees earning up to $70,000 will receive a 3% salary increase. Those earning between $70,001 and $100,000 will receive a 2% salary increase. Employees earning $100,000 or more will receive a 1% salary increase.

This Fiscal Year budget will maintain the same tax rate of $0.436893 for a fourth consecutive year since FY 2019-2020.

“This is a joint effort to address the increase in cost living and the difficulties being experienced locally and nationwide,” Trevino said.