Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that three county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee from the District Attorney’s Office, one employee from the Sheriff’s Office, and one employee from the Public works precinct 3, tested positive for COVID0-19.

“We continue the push of doing the best we can to remain safe with the orders and guidance in place, We have adapted to his new norm and we must not lose hope that brighter days are ahead of us. Please heed the advice and mandates in place,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. “To all County employees, please continue to utilize the health and sanitation protocols when out in public and remain home and self-isolate should be positive with COVID-19. United effort, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 both at work and at home,” stated County Judge Treviño.

Due to privacy laws, Cameron County will not release specific employee information.