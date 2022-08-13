CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19.

This notice comes one week after Judge Eddie Trevino Jr announced an additional 14 Cameron County employees testing positive for COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 Community Level index for Cameron County has changed to a medium advisory where precautions and safeguards remain encouraged,” said Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

For information and updates regarding vaccine availability, dates and locations, contact Cameron County Public Health.