HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office have tested positive to COVID-19.

“Cameron County remains categorized as high under the Community Level Index,” said Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

COVID-19 community levels aim to guide people make preventive measures and decisions based on the area they reside in.

“Precautionary measures are strongly encouraged when out in public,” stated Treviño. “Please follow any safeguards and recommendations to continue protecting yourselves and each other.”

The Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep their employees and the public safe.