Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced that 29 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The public health department said they are working with county officials and department heads to keep the public safe.

County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said, “I ask that all residents and employees of Cameron County remain with you guard up and continue with all preventative measures. Today, we opened the first Cameron County COVD-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Casa del Sol in Harlingen. We continue to ask that all employees continue utilizing the health and sanitation protocols when out in public.”

