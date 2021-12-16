Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to assist renters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program is available for renters, and Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is still accepting applications for those in need.

The rental and operations manager for CDCB, Crystal Losoya, says 12.7 million dollars of Cares Act money was distributed to Cameron County for the assistance of rent and utilities and says there are still plenty of funds available.

“We’ve helped at least 1,500 families right, that number is expected to grow and we’re climbing,” said Losoya.

She explained the program started in March of this year, but the program is available to help those impacted by COVID-19 as for back as March 2020.

“We do cover arrears for any time since the pandemic started which the government deems March 2020 and forward,” she said.

The families helped through the program have reached a total of 3.6 million dollars and Losoya said funds are available for renters who have received assistance through other programs.

“If they were helped with let’s just say, October to November and they don’t want to go through their process again or they only had a two-month assistance limit, they can come to us and we can help them going forward,” she said.

There is currently no deadline for the application and applicants have several options to apply.

“We have three ways to apply, it is online, they can call over the phone to get information to see if they have any questions when they’re applying and they also can come into the office, so we’re up and running at the office,” said Losoya.

She said there are basic requirements to qualify such as being 18 years old or older, a Cameron County resident, and directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

“It is an income-based program. So, you have to be at 80% area median income or below,” she said.

Losoya explained that people have questions and concerns about the program, but would like everyone to know the program is legitimate and anyone can apply regardless of status.

“Cameron County has made it to where we do not require social security to get assistance, which is great because the other programs in the nation are requiring a social, we are not. We’re here to help everybody and hoping to keep everybody housed more than anything.”

For more information on CDCB and the Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program, you can visit their website.