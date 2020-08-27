Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Cameron County Emergency Management assisting with hurricane relief efforts in east Texas

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said.
Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — In an effort to support areas that will be impacted by Hurricane Laura, the Cameron County Office of Emergency Management is deploying assistance to east Texas.

Cameron County Fire Marshall Juan Martinez and Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas will travel to the Beaumont, Texas area to assist with planning, evaluation, and implementation of logistics in the area.

“I want to commend my team for their service to our State, and my prayers are with all who are in the path of the storm,” stated Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

