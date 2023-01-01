BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito.

The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following is required for obtaining a passport:

Evidence of U.S. Citizenship

Long-form certified U.S. Birth Certificate

Previous U.S. Passport (may be expired, must be undamaged)

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization/Citizenship

Photo Identification

Valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state)

Undamaged U.S. Passport (if issued less than 15 years ago)

Certification of Naturalization

Valid Government or Military ID

Photograph

In color, white background, 2×2 inches in size and printed on thin, photo-quality paper. Pictures may be taken on-site.

Children

Under 16 years old – Child’s birth certificate and both parents must be present with photo ID or one parent with a signed, notarized DS-3053 or a signed DS-5525 depending on circumstances.

16 to 17 years old – Evidence of U.S. Citizenship and one parent must be present with photo ID unless applicant has acceptable photo ID and submits parental awareness.

The passport fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. If an appointment is preferred call 956-2417-3571.