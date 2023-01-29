LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s office will be hosting a passport fair Feb. 11 at Los Fresnos City Hall at 520 Ocean Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following is required for obtaining a passport:
Evidence of U.S. Citizenship
- Long-form certified U.S. Birth Certificate
- Previous U.S. Passport (may be expired, must be undamaged)
- Consular Report of Birth Abroad
- Certificate of Naturalization/Citizenship
Photo Identification
- Valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state)
- Undamaged U.S. Passport (if issued less than 15 years ago)
- Certification of Naturalization
- Valid Government or Military ID
Photograph
- In color, white background, 2×2 inches in size, and printed on thin, photo-quality paper. Pictures may be taken on-site.
Children
- Under 16 years old – Child’s birth certificate and both parents must be present with photo ID or one parent with a signed, notarized DS-3053 or a signed DS-5525 depending on circumstances.
- 16 to 17 years old – Evidence of U.S. Citizenship and one parent must be present with a photo ID unless the applicant has an acceptable photo ID and submits parental awareness.
The passport fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. If an appointment is preferred, call 956-544-0886.