LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s office will be hosting a passport fair Feb. 11 at Los Fresnos City Hall at 520 Ocean Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following is required for obtaining a passport:

Evidence of U.S. Citizenship

Long-form certified U.S. Birth Certificate

Previous U.S. Passport (may be expired, must be undamaged)

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization/Citizenship

Photo Identification

Valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state)

Undamaged U.S. Passport (if issued less than 15 years ago)

Certification of Naturalization

Valid Government or Military ID

Photograph

In color, white background, 2×2 inches in size, and printed on thin, photo-quality paper. Pictures may be taken on-site.

Children

Under 16 years old – Child’s birth certificate and both parents must be present with photo ID or one parent with a signed, notarized DS-3053 or a signed DS-5525 depending on circumstances.

16 to 17 years old – Evidence of U.S. Citizenship and one parent must be present with a photo ID unless the applicant has an acceptable photo ID and submits parental awareness.

The passport fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. If an appointment is preferred, call 956-544-0886.