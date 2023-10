LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County District Clerk Laura Perez-Reyes will host a passport fair in Los Fresnos on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at Los Fresnos City Hall located at 520 E. Ocean Blvd.

To make an appointment call 956-544-0886 or email passport@co.cameron.tx.us.

This passport fair is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. The following information is needed to obtain a passport: