Cameron County District Attorney kicks off 2020 domestic violence awareness campaign

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County District Attorney, Luis V. Saenz is announced the start of their 2020 domestic violence awareness campaign, “You are Not Alone.”

The campaign is centered around helping victims who may be suffering in silence from domestic abuse.

A release mentions that self-isolation and social distancing caused by the pandemic has victims isolated with their abusers. This has increased family violence call in Cameron County.

One-third of women, and one in nine men, will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. That’s
twenty people per minute in the United States.

The banner below will be on display at the Cameron County Administration Building during October.

(Source: Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Press Release)

In previous years, officials have organized large events to reach out to victims. This time, the message will be delivered through online platforms.

If you as seeking help or want to make a report, reach out to the numbers below:

Friendship of Women (956) 544-7412

Family Crisis Center (956) 423-9304

Child Advocacy Center (956) 544-7412

In case of an emergency dial 911.

