CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz has issued a statement following the court’s decision to halt the execution of Melissa Lucio.

As I said before, I welcome the opportunity to prosecute this case in the courtroom: where witnesses testify under oath, where witnesses can be cross-examined, where evidence is governed by the rules of evidence and criminal procedure, and where the court rules pursuant to the rule of law. That is our criminal jurispundance system and it is working. Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney

Monday afternoon, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the execution of Melissa Lucio. She was set to be executed on Wednesday.

The 138th Judicial District Court of Cameron County was also ordered to consider new evidence in the murder case involving her daughter Mariah, according to the InnocenceProject.

In 2008, Lucio was found guilty of killing her child, Mariah.