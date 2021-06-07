Cameron County detention officer arrested for attempted smuggling

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced a Detention Officer has been arrested for attempted smuggling Monday.

Juliet Gallardo attempted to smuggle narcotics into the Carrizales-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

Gallardo was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Garza announced Gallardo’s arrest with a statement on integrity.

“I am determined in keeping our reputation and integrity at it’s highest level, therefore, we are always vigilant,” said Garza.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.