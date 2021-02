BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced the delayed opening of county buildings due current weather conditions.

The hours of operation on Tuesday, Feb. 16 will begin at 10 a.m. Normal hours of operations will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Judge Treviño’s office said the delay will occur because of conditions such as a hard freeze, possible wintry precipitation and dangerous wind chill as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS).