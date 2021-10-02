Cameron County declared an area of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed and declared Cameron County as an area of disaster.

The declaration of disaster is a response to recent flooding that significantly threatened life, health, and property, according to the press release from Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

Cameron County remains in a marginal excessive rainfall risk, as chances for flash flooding within the area remain at a 5-10 % chance.

Low-lying and flood-prone areas in Cameron County could receive additional flooding, according to the release.

All residents are encouraged to take the necessary precaution to remain safe and avoid all necessary travel.

The Declaration of Disaster is in effect immediately after its release for a period of seven days and will continue if renewed by the Commissioners’ Court of Cameron County.

