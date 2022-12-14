BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office donated money Tuesday to organizations that help victims of crime.

During the Tree of Angels ceremony, District Attorney Luis V. Saenz gave checks to a number of local non-profit organizations.

The Family Crisis Center, an organization that provides services to battered victims, their children, and victims of sexual assault, was one of the groups awarded funds.

“We can actually use it towards our Christmas that we’re going to be having this Friday, Dec. 16,” center officials said. “We’re going to help all our clients, give them gifts because they’re going to provide dinner as well.”

The center also provides educational and violence prevention programs and a 24-hour hotline. Volunteers accompany victims to the hospital, police interviews, court proceedings, and temporary shelter.