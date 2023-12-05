HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz donated $100,000 to non-profit organizations.

The District Attorney’s Office hosted an event at the award 20 nonprofits as part of the Pre-Trial Diversion program.

The program is a second chance that allows low-level offenders an opportunity to answer and accept accountability for the offenses they are accused of but avoid a final criminal conviction.

“For years, by helping offenders get a second chance, our office has been able to strengthen and empower some of our most valuable non-profit agencies in Cameron County with community service volunteers and monetary donations,” said Saenz. “Together we can grow and strengthen the seeds of value in our community without them working hand in hand, the program would not be able to work. I am forever grateful for the good work they help accomplish.”

Requirements for the program are the following: