BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office giving money to those who help victims of criminal cases.

During the Tree of Angels Ceremony, District Attorney Luis Saenz gave checks to local non -profit organizations that help victims deal with current trauma during criminal cases, they are there to extend support and guidance when it is most needed to the victims and families.

Including the Family Crisis Center, an organization that offers services to battered victims, their children and victims of sexual assault in Cameron and Willacy counties.

“We can actually use it for towards our Christmas that we’re going to be having this Friday the 16th we’re going to help all our clients give them gifts because they’re going to provide a dinner as well,” said Maria Flores, Family Crisis Center Sexual Assault Team Director.

The center also provides educational and violence prevention programs, a 24-hour hotline, and volunteers will accompany people to the hospital, police interviews and court proceedings, as well as temporary shelter.

The DA’s office chose to donate to organizations like the Family Crisis Center because they serve children and victims every day.