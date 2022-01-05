Cameron County creates more COVID-19 testing sites as demand increases

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges, demand for testing sites increases across the nation. Local health leaders said they are putting forth the effort to meet the local demand.

Following holiday gatherings Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said more people have been waiting in lines to get tested.

“We’ve seen a spike of lines throughout the city of people rushing to the testing center,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the city chose to continue its free mobile testing for people who they say need it the most such as low-income families.

“This program is not for individuals who are unsure or people who don’t have symptoms and are just curious to see if they have COVID.” Dr. Rodriguez went on to say, “this testing is for people who have symptoms and cannot afford it.”

He also said if people do test positive at the clinics they will be offered the ability to have follow-up medical treatment.

Cameron County Deputy of Emergency Management Rolando Casas said the county hopes by having more testing sites they can also help settle the demand.

Cameron County Mobile testing will be Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 7. starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located on 2050 South Browne Avenue in Brownsville.

For more details visit CameronCountyTx.gov

The county also made a new Mass COVID-19 texting and vaccination drive-thru site for Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Los Fresnos EMS and Fire located on 100 Rodeo Drive.