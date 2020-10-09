Cameron County: ‘COVID-19 vaccines will be sorted by groups, through medical providers’

In this undated photo provided by Johnson & Johnson in September 2020, a woman receives an injection during phase 3 testing for the Janssen Pharmaceutical-Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States. On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, a U.S. advisory panel made recommendations for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine, including a plea for special efforts by states and cities to get vaccines to neighborhoods affected by systemic racism. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. held a press conference on Friday to update residents on the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials said that they are working on a plan for vaccine distributions, as it was requested by the State Health Department.

“There is a possibility of vaccines available by the end of the year” said Cameron County Public Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo. ” It will only be for adults, not for children.”

The system that will be utilized for the distribution of the vaccine in Cameron County will be through medical providers. Meaning, if a medical provider wants to provide the vaccine, they will have to enroll.

The vaccines will be sorted by priority groups; essential workers and people that have underlying medical conditions.

“This is being provided at no cost to the medical providers” said Guajardo.

As of Oct. 9, Cameron County is reporting a total of 23,174 positive COVID-19 cases.

Watch the complete press conference here: