Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 are postponed until Sunday, according to Judge Eddie Trevino.

Judge Trevino told KVEO on Tuesday, that on Sunday starting at 7 a.m., Cameron County will distribute only the second dosage of the vaccine. Residents must take their vaccination card.

Location and other details are developing.