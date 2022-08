CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported one COVID-19-related death today.

The death raises the county’s death toll to 2,281. The reported individual was unvaccinated.

An additional 239 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County today.

Of the 239 new cases, 125 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.

The county has also reported 114 probable reports based on antigen testing.