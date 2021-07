LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 announced a caution for the public Sunday morning for drivers passing a “major crash” in La Feria.

The crash took place on West Expressway 83 just West of Farm Market 506.

Cameron County Constable Pct. 5 issued a statement on their social media account asking drivers to “use caution when driving through the area.”





First responders are on scene, according to officials.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.