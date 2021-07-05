Cameron County Constable issues over 70 citations, seize drugs over holiday weekend

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 issued over 70 citations, seized drugs and responded to multiple car crashes.

PHOTO: Cameron County Constable Pct. 5 via Facebook

Officials announced that three people were arrested, one for driving while intoxicated and seized over 17 ounces of marijuana.

Also, the department responded to three crashes, one of which was fatal.

The fatal crash happened Saturday night around midnight.

DPS investigators told KVEO the driver was traveling at unsafe speeds.